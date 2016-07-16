LHP Danny Duffy will try to add to his recent string of sharp outings when he faces Detroit on Saturday night. Duffy has allowed six earned runs in his last three starts while going deep into each game, pitching a combined 23 innings. He has displayed pinpoint control in those starts, striking out 23 while walking just one batter. Duffy got a no-decision in a start against the Tigers in June, along with two relief appearances in April. He's 3-6 with a 3.24 ERA in 15 career appearances against Detroit.

RHP Ian Kennedy was touched for a home run, then settled into a nice groove on Friday. He allowed a solo homer to Detroit's Ian Kinsler on the second pitch of the game, then held the Tigers scoreless in the next 5 1/3 innings. He came out after reaching the 100-pitch mark. Kennedy only recorded three strikeouts, compared to the 29 he racked up over his previous three starts.

1B Eric Hosmer had a quiet beginning to the second half after his All-Star Game performance that resulted in the game's MVP award. Hosmer went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored on Friday in Detroit. He hasn't had much success against the Tigers this season, batting .233 with four RBIs in eight games. The 0-fer dropped his season average below .300 at .297.

RHP Wade Davis could be activated from the 15-day disabled list as early as Saturday. Davis was sidelined early this month with a right forearm strain but has made a quick recovery. He threw a bullpen session over the All-Star break. "We'll see how he feels today but he's close to coming off," manager Ned Yost said. Davis, one of the majors' premier closers, had 19 saves when he was sidelined. Kelvin Herrera has taken over ninth-inning duties during Davis' absence.

CF Lorenzo Cain could return sometime next week from the left hamstring strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list June 29. Manager Ned Yost said Cain is "85 percent" and should be ready to play soon. "Lorenzo's probably still a couple of days away," Yost said. "He's just lacking that last little final gear and that should come in the next couple of days." Cain is batting .290 with eight homers and 39 RBIs.