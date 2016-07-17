RHP Brooks Pounders was optioned to Triple-A Omaha Saturday to make room for closer Wade Davis. Pounders appeared in three games this month with the Royals, allowing six runs on eight hits in four innings. All but one of those runs were surrendered during his last outing, a one-inning stint against Seattle. He was 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA in 19 appearances for Omaha, including seven starts, prior to his recall.

LHP Danny Duffy became the third pitcher in Royals history with at least seven strikeouts in five consecutive starts when he recorded seven against Detroit on Saturday. Kevin Appier (1996) and Zack Greinke (2009) were the other Kansas City pitchers to accomplish the feat. Duffy, who has won three of his last four starts, gave up four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has won his last four decisions. "I didn't have my best stuff but it was good enough," said Duffy, who has two walks and 30 strikeouts over his last four starts.

RHP Yordano Ventura has lost his last three starts and will try to break that streak against Detroit on Sunday. Ventura had a quality start in his last outing, giving up three runs in seven innings to Seattle. In his previous start, he didn't get out of the third inning against Philadelphia after suffering a mild ankle sprain. Ventura's last victory came against the Tigers on June 17, when he tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings. He's 6-0 with a 3.27 ERA in eight career appearances against the Tigers, including seven starts.

RHP Wade Davis was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday on the first day he was eligible. Davis was sidelined early this month with a right forearm strain but made a quick recovery. He pitched one scoreless inning on Saturday in Kansas City's 8-4 win at Detroit. Davis, one of the majors' premier closers, collected 19 saves before he was sidelined. "It just gives us another quality arm we can put in the back of that pen," manager Ned Yost said.

CF Lorenzo Cain could play right field for a few games when he comes off the disabled list, according to manager Ned Yost. Cain (left hamstring strain) is expected to go out on a rehab assignment this week and get 12-15 at-bats before he returns. Kansas City's expansive outfield forces the center fielder to cover a lot of ground. "If we do decide to put him in right field, it will be to take a little pressure off his legs and get him back in the flow," Yost said.