CF Jarrod Dyson's ninth-inning grand slam was the first of his career and his first home run since Sept. 6, 2015 against the White Sox. He is the first Royal to hit a triple and a grand slam from the ninth spot in the lineup. The previous Royals No. 9 hitter to hit a grand slam was Yuniesky Betancourt on Aug. 21, 2010. The Royals last grand slam was Mike Moustakas on Sept. 12, 2015 at Baltimore.

LHP Brian Flynn will become the Royals' eighth starter this season, starting Tuesday against the Indians. Flynn has not started since Aug. 7, 2014 while with the Marlins. The Royals have been looking for a fifth starter after trying RHPs Dillion Gee, who is 2-3 with a 5.87 ERA in five starts, and Chris Young, who was removed from the rotation after allowing 26 home runs in 61 innings. "We know what we've got in Chris Young. We know what we have in Dillon Gee," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "It's just seeing what we've got in Brian Flynn. He's been throwing the ball extremely well out of the pen and we want to give him an opportunity to start."

RHP Nick Tepesch, who went to Blue Springs (Mo.) High, a Kansas City suburb, and is a Missouri alumnus, was picked up by the Royals on outright waivers from Oakland. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Tepesch made one big league start this season for the Dodgers. He opened the season with Round Rock, the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate.

DH Kendrys Morales fouled a ball off his right foot in the fifth inning and Christian Colon hit for him in the eighth. X-rays were negative, detecting only a bruise. Morales had three plate-appearances without putting the ball in play -- hit by a pitch, walk and strikeout.

RHP Edinson Volquez pitched at least six innings for the sixth time in his past seven starts. He is 3-6 with a 6.38 ERA in 11 career starts against the Indians, settling for a no-decision on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings, while throwing 112 pitches, which is his high since throwing 115 on June 3, also against the Indians.