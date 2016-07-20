3B Cheslor Cuthbert singled twice and has a sacrifice fly to extend his career high batting streak to nine games. He batted in the second hole for the first time. Manager Ned Yost has penciled in 10 different players in the No. 2 slot this year. Cuthbert, who is hitting .394 in the streak, had not batted higher than the fifth slot this season.

LHP Mike Minor threw to OF Brett Eibner, INF Christian Colon and C Drew Butera before the game. He said he threw two sets "of 18 pitches or so." Minor, who had shoulder surgery last year, has not pitched in a big league game this year and had a setback in a minor league rehab assignment. "Everything was working, but it was kind of inconsistent," Minor said. "I threw some good pitches today. I feel good about it. I would throw one or two good fastballs and then two fastballs were up and away, I missed my spot about two feet. It was my third live BP, so you can't expect to be lights out." He said the next step would be a simulated game. Does he feel close? "Yes and no," he said. "It was pretty hot there, so I felt fatigued."

RHP Kyle Zimmer, the Royals' 2012 first-round pick and top pitching prospect in the minors, will undergo a thoracic outlet procedure with the surgery scheduled for the next two weeks. Zimmer threw only 5 2/3 innings in the minors this season and has a total of 222 1/3 innings in five minor league seasons because of injuries.

LHP Brian Flynn lasted only 2 1/3 innings in his first start since 2014. He allowed three runs on four hits, one of them a Mike Napoli two-run homer in the first, and a walk before being pulled. He is 0-4 with a 9.25 ERA in six career starts. The Royals continue their search for a trustworthy No. 5 starter. "We're just looking for a guy right now," Royals manager Ned Yost said to take hold of that fifth rotation slot. "We've got time to think about it. We've got an off-day on Thursday, so we'll be able to skip that spot the next time around. We'll probably take advantage of that and consider all of our options."

DH Kendrys Morales was in the lineup Tuesday. He was pinch hit for in the eighth inning after fouling a pitch off the shoelaces his right foot in the fifth inning Monday. "He's feeling good," Yost said. "The trainers do a great job of getting them ready. We sent him home with a compression boot to ice his foot. He felt much better today walking around." Morales went 1-for-4, struck out twice and scored a run.

LF Alex Gordon, who is hitting .163 (8-for-49) with 16 strikeouts in July, was not in the starting lineup on Wednesday. Manager Ned Yost said he was just giving him a breather to relax and that he was becoming "a little frustrated." Rookie Brett Eibner started in left.