3B Cheslor Cuthbert homered to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, a career high. He is the first Royals rookie with a double-figure hitting streak since Mike Moustakas, 11 straight from Sept. 8-23, 2011. He is hitting .377 with 13 RBIs in July.

LHP Danny Duffy limited the Rangers to one run and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. It was his fifth straight start of pitching six or more innings. He is 4-0 with a 2.75 ERA in that stretch. He has walked only four of the last 141 batters he has faced. He threw 100 pitches, the sixth straight start he has thrown at least 100 pitches.

RHP Kelvin Herrera worked a spotless eighth inning to lower his ERA to .165. Since June 17, Herrera has yielded five hits with 17 strikeouts and one walk in 12 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .116 against him in that stretch. He has retired 12 of the past 13 batters he has faced.

RHP Yordano Ventura, who draws the starting assignment Saturday, is 4-2 with a 4.66 ERA in eight home starts. He has dropped his past two Kauffman Stadium starts -- June 28 to St. Louis and July 8 to Seattle.

OF Lorenzo Cain, who has missed 19 games with a strained left hamstring, remains on the disabled list. "He was pushing it too hard two days ago and just kind of fatigued his leg and it got a little sore, not a setback by any stretch of the imagination," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He came in and did treatment on it yesterday and felt better and felt much better today." He went through pregame drills with first base/outfield coach Rusty Kuntz. "Rusty said he looked a lot better," Yost said. "We're making progress." If Cain continues to progress through the weekend, he could begin a minor league rehab assignment Monday.