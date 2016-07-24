3B Cheslor Cuthbert reached base four times with two hits and two walks. He is hitting .419 in his career-high 12 game hitting streak.

LHP Mike Minor threw a simulated game Saturday afternoon. He has not appeared in a major league game and was recalled from a minor league rehab assignment with a shoulder stiffness after having left labrum surgery last year.

RHP Yordano Ventura left after the fifth inning after taking an Adrian Beltre hard shot off his right rib cage area.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who starts Sunday, is 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA, allowing 14 earned runs in 15 1/3 innings, in three career starts against the Rangers. Volquez signed with the Rangers in 2001 and made his big league debut in 2005 with Texas.

1B Eric Hosmer hit two home runs off White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale on June 10, but has only one home run since then - July 4 at Toronto off Brett Cecil. Is the power outage frustrating Hosmer? "No, he doesn't really get frustrated," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He works harder at it. He studies a lot more when he's struggling a little bit. But he's a pretty level-headed kid. He doesn't get overly frustrated cause he knows that doesn't lead to good things." Hosmer had two RBIs Saturday without the ball leaving the infield.