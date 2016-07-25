FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Cheslor Cuthbert went 0-for-4, ending his career-high 12-game hitting streak, which was the longest by a Royals rookie since Mike Moustakas' 15-game streak, Aug. 17-Sept. 1, 2011. Cuthbert hit .419 in the streak.

LHP Mike Minor, who is recovering from 2015 left labrum surgery, threw batting practice Sunday at the Royals' complex in Surprise, Ariz. After one more Surprise session, Minor could begin a minor league rehab assignment.

C Salvador Perez, who was in a 2-for-23, .087, slump, was not in the lineup, but did have a pinch single in the ninth. Perez is hitting .200, 15-for-75, over his past 20 games to drop his average from .297 to .274.

RHP Edinson Volquez has pitched six or more innings in five straight starts, going 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in that stretch. He has held opponents to a .172 batting average with runners in scoring position in those give games.

CF Lorenzo Cain, who went on the disabled list June 29 with a strained left hamstring, ran before the game. He could be going out on a rehab assignment in the next two to three days.

