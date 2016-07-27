FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
July 27, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Raul A. Mondesi was recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Royals also optioned utility player Whit Merrifield to Omaha. Mondesi, who is a shortstop, was suspended 50 games on May 10 for violating Major League Baseball's substance abuse policy. The soon-to-be 21-year-old is the No. 1 prospect, according to MLBPipeline.com.

2B Raul Mondesi was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. Mondesi, who hit .400 in his last nine games with the Storm Chasers, made his big league debut in the 2015 World Series as a pinch hitter. He served a 50-game suspension this season for testing positive for a banned substance.

