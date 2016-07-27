SS Raul A. Mondesi was recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Royals also optioned utility player Whit Merrifield to Omaha. Mondesi, who is a shortstop, was suspended 50 games on May 10 for violating Major League Baseball's substance abuse policy. The soon-to-be 21-year-old is the No. 1 prospect, according to MLBPipeline.com.

