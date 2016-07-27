INF/OF Whit Merrifield was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. He started off well in the majors, hitting safely in 20 of his first 34 games, a .317 average. But he was 1-for-17 after the All-Star break and batting .169 in 19 games since June 28, dropping his average to .271. He started 38 games at second base, two at third base and nine in left field.

3B Matt Duffy's next step in returning from a left Achilles strain suffered June 19 at Tampa Bay will be to run the bases at full tilt after running the curve of the infield without a setback for a second straight day on Tuesday. Giants manager Bruce Bochy did not rule out the possibility of Duffy starting a rehab assignment by the weekend if he can run the bases without a problem.

LHP Danny Duffy is 3-0 with a 3.70 ERA, while opponents to a .42 batting average, in 48 2/3 innings this season at Kauffman Stadium. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in three career appearances against the Angels. In his past 36 innings, he has struck out 34 and walked four.

2B Raul Mondesi was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. Mondesi, who hit .400 in his last nine games with the Storm Chasers, made his big league debut in the 2015 World Series as a pinch hitter. He served a 50-game suspension this season for testing positive for a banned substance.

INF Raul Mondesi was promoted from Triple-A Omaha, where he hit .304 in 14 games, and started at second base and batted ninth. He became the fourth different player to start at second base this season and the 10 position player to hit ninth. Mondesi served a 50-game suspension in the minors after testing positive for a banned substance. "Time to bring him up," Royals manager Ned Yost said. Mondesi celebrates his 21st birthday Wednesday. Mondesi committed a fielding error on the first ball hit to him in the first inning and went 0-for-3.

RHP Chien-Ming Wang retired only one of the eight hitters he faced in the ninth, allowing four runs charged to him, plus two inherited runners to score. Wang has yielded 16 runs in his past 14 appearances.

RHP Chris Young continues to struggle, allowing four runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. That spiraled Young's ERA to 6.82.

C Drew Butera was called to get the final out of the ninth, his second pitching performance this year. He was also used in a June 25 blowout loss to the Astros. "Anytime I have to come in and pitch, it's never a fun time," Butera said. "It's an unfortunate situation."

RHP Dillon Gee gave up five runs on 10 hits and two walks in five-plus innings to take the loss. He is 2-4 with a 6.43 ERA in six starts this season. The Royals continue to search for a reliable No. 5 starter. They are 8-18 in games the No. 5 starter works.