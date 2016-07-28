LHP Danny Duffy remains unbeaten at home after a no-decision on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six-plus innings against he Angels. He is 3-0 with a 3.79 ERA this season at Kauffman Stadium.

2B Raul Mondesi celebrated his 21st birthday with two infield singles, one a bunt, for his first two major league hits. He is the first Royals player to record his first big league hit on his birthday.

LF Alex Gordon singled in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to record his first three-hit game since Sept. 14, 2015, at Cleveland. Gordon was just 3-for-24 on the homestand before doubling his hit total Wednesday. He raised his season average from .199 to .209.

RHP Wade Davis walked three in the ninth inning Wednesday. It was the first time in his career he has walked three in one inning as a reliever. He issued his first bases-loaded walk since Sept. 7, 2013. Davis gave up two runs to the Angels in a non-save situation but still closed the Royals' win.

OF Lorenzo Cain appeared in his first rehab game Wednesday for Triple-A Omaha, going 1-for-4 while playing seven innings in right field. Cain is on the disabled list due to a left hamstring strain.