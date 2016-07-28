FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 29, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy remains unbeaten at home after a no-decision on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six-plus innings against he Angels. He is 3-0 with a 3.79 ERA this season at Kauffman Stadium.

2B Raul Mondesi celebrated his 21st birthday with two infield singles, one a bunt, for his first two major league hits. He is the first Royals player to record his first big league hit on his birthday.

LF Alex Gordon singled in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to record his first three-hit game since Sept. 14, 2015, at Cleveland. Gordon was just 3-for-24 on the homestand before doubling his hit total Wednesday. He raised his season average from .199 to .209.

RHP Wade Davis walked three in the ninth inning Wednesday. It was the first time in his career he has walked three in one inning as a reliever. He issued his first bases-loaded walk since Sept. 7, 2013. Davis gave up two runs to the Angels in a non-save situation but still closed the Royals' win.

OF Lorenzo Cain appeared in his first rehab game Wednesday for Triple-A Omaha, going 1-for-4 while playing seven innings in right field. Cain is on the disabled list due to a left hamstring strain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.