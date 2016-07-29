FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
July 29, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Brooks Pounders was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

C Salvador Perez was scratched from Thursday's game with flu-like symptoms.

2B Raul Mondesi Jr. became the first Royal to collect his first major-league hit on his birthday in club history after recording two hits versus the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Mondesi, who turned 21, is the first to do it overall since Minnesota's Kennys Vargas in 2014.

RHP Luke Hochevar was placed in the 15-day disabled list for symptoms consistent with thoracic outlet syndrome.

