3B Cheslor Cuthbert was the lone Royal with two hits Thursday, and he has hit safely in 21 of 23 games this month. Cuthbert is now batting .357 in July. Thursday was big for Cuthbert for another reason, as son Cheslor Jr. was born in Nicaragua.

RHP Brooks Pounders was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take the roster spot of injured RHP Luke Hochevar. Pounders pitched in three games for the Royals in July, posting a 13.50 ERA. He was 5-1 with a 2.82 ERA for Omaha.

LHP Mike Minor, who is recovering from 2015 left shoulder labrum surgery, began a new rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. He pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Minor made five rehab starts in May before he was shut down due to shoulder fatigue.

OF Brett Eibner was sent to Triple-A Omaha on Friday to clear a roster spot for OF Lorenzo Cain.

CF Paulo Orlando snapped a 56-game homerless drought with his solo shot off Texas LHP Cole Hamels in the second inning. Orlando hadn't homered since May 17, but he has had success against Hamels this season, going 3-for-5 vs. the Rangers ace.

RHP Yordano Ventura notched his first career complete game with his eight-inning effort Thursday at Texas. Ventura allowed just three hits and struck out six. While he was the losing pitcher, Ventura now has quality starts in three of his past four outings. "I was able to do with the baseball what I wanted to do with it, which was keep the ball down in the zone," Ventura said. "I felt good."

RHP Luke Hochevar was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to July 25, due to swelling and numbness in his right hand. "The last couple of times up, his hand has swelled up like it is falling asleep," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. "He's been losing feeling in his fingers. We've been talking to the doctors and hoped a couple of days off would help." Hochevar will see a specialist who specializes in thoracic outlet syndrome while the team is in Texas.

1B Eric Hosmer went 0-for-4 and is in a 1-for-14 slump, with his average dipping to .283. Hosmer knows he has to turn things around for a struggling Royals team. "There's no question we're running into good pitchers, but we're better than we're showing right now," Hosmer said. "Personally, I need to pick it up. I've been in a lot of good situations. I just haven't come through."

OF Lorenzo Cain was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday after having been out since June 28 with a strained left hamstring. The Royals sent OF Brett Eibner to Triple-A Omaha to clear a roster spot for Cain.