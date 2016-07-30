OF Brett Eibner was sent to Triple-A Omaha on Friday to clear a roster spot for OF Lorenzo Cain.

OF Brett Eibner was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to make room for OF Lorenzo Cain. Eibner hit .231 in 26 games for the Royals with three home runs and 10 RBI.

RHP Edinson Volquez has pitched at least six innings in his last six starts, but is 1-2 with a 3.58 ERA in that span. Volquez has faced the Rangers in his last two starts but has never beaten the team he signed with originally. Despite the six runs he allowed Friday, he didn't think he pitched poorly. That doesn't make the team's recent struggles easier to take. "We're always looking for answers," he said. "We've got to find a way to win to grow. We haven't done it yet. It's a big difference from last year. It's crazy."

RHP Luke Hochevar, who went on the disabled list Thursday with numbness in his right arm and hand, was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome by a specialist Friday and is likely headed for season-ending surgery. He will get a second opinion Saturday before making a decision. "This is the worst-case scenario," Hochevar said. Hochevar was 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA before going on the disabled list.

1B Eric Hosmer snapped a 0-for-14 streak with his two-run homer in the sixth inning Friday. Hosmer came into the game just 8-for-48 since the All-Star break. That slide extended to 8-for-50 before the homer. It was his first homer since July 4.

OF Lorenzo Cain, who has been on the disabled list since June 29 with a left hamstring strain, was activated from the disabled list and was back in right field. Cain went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in his return, which can only help a struggling Kansas City offense. "He's another big offensive piece that we can lengthen our lineup with," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. "We've really struggled offensively since he left and got hurt, so it's nice to have his presence back in the lineup."