RHP Brooks Pounders suffered his first major-league loss after giving up the walk-off homer Saturday night. Pounders pitched well enough to the first two batters -Adrian Beltre and Rougned Odor - that manager Ned Yost was going to have him pitch the 10th inning. Despite giving up the homer, Pounders is confident he can get the job done. "I'm always confident in my ability," Pounders said. "You don't want to lose a game like that, but I need to make good pitches. I didn't there."

C Salvador Perez threw out Elvis Andrus in the seventh inning trying to steal second. Perez has now thrown out 22 of 46 runners trying to steal against him this year. That's the most in the American League and seven behind Milwaukee's Jonathan Lucroy for the best mark in the majors.

2B Raul Mondesi went 2-for-3 and continued his hot hitting since he was called up by the Royals. Mondesi is now 6-for-17 in with two RBI in his first six regular-season games in the majors. He appeared in one World Series game for Kansas City in 2015.

OF Billy Burns was acquired from Oakland in exchange for OF Brett Eibner, who was optioned to Triple AAA.

OF Billy Burns was traded by the A's to Kansas City for OF Brett Eibner on Saturday. In 234 at-bats for the A's, Burns hit .274 with no homers and 12 RBIs. He was at Triple-A Nashville, where in 10 games he batted .293. "Billy did some great things for us, but our organization is always looking to make upgrades," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Ian Kennedy allowed one run or less for the third time in his last 11 starts as he gave up one earned in his seven innings. Despite his solid start Saturday, Kennedy is winless on the road since May 7. He beat Cleveland that day with seven shutout innings.

RHP Wade Davis will undergo an MRI Sunday in Kansas City.