LHP Matt Strahm was called up from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday to take the roster spot of RHP Wade Davis. It's the first time Strahm has been in the majors and the Royals got him some work early. He made his debut in the seventh inning, allowing a run on a hit and a walk as he pitched 1/3 of an inning. He was 3-8 with a 3.43 ERA in the minors as he worked primarily as a starter. "He was one of the guys that I was real interested in and impressed with in spring training," manager Ned Yost said. "He wasn't overmatched."

1B Eric Hosmer hit his second homer in the last three games on sunday after not having a homer since July 4. Hosmer hitting well in Arlington is no surprise. He's now a career .290 hitter in Texas with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 16 games. Hosmer is more concerned about his team than his Texas success. "Times are just rough," Hosmer said. "We've got to continue to grind through it, try to find a way. Everyone's doing what they need to do to try to win. It's just not happening."

RHP Wade Davis was put on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a strained flexor tendon in his elbow. The move is retroactive to July 27. This is the second time Davis has had the issue this season, but manager Ned Yost isn't too concerned. "It's a mild flexor strain," Yost said. "Hopefully, he's be back around the end of the 15 days. It's the same thing he had last time." RHP Kelvin Herrera will get the save opportunities with Davis down.

C Drew Butera hit his third homer of the year, which matched his career high. He also hit three home runs with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014. His homer Sunday was his first since June 3.

RHP Dillon Gee lost his third consecutive decision despite having his longest outing of the year at six innings. Gee has struggled in the rotation with Kansas City, going 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA. He thought he pitched well Sunday despite giving up four runs in six innings. "I made a couple of mistakes that they obviously capitalized on," Gee said.