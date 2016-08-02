LHP Danny Duffy took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, and he set a Royals record with 16 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over the Rays on Monday.

CF Paulo Orlando went 3-for-4 out of the No. 8 slot in the batting order, getting a double and scoring a run and setting the table for the top of the order. He is hitting .323 on the season now at a time when the Royals need hitting.

RHP Kelvin Herrera pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save of the season, stepping in with RHP Wade Davis on the disabled list. The Royals' bullpen hasn't been as dominant as in years past, but Herrera has a 1.54 ERA, so he should be able to handle the closer's role while Davis is sidelined.

DH Kendrys Morales had a huge hit in the seventh inning Monday, coming up with a solo home run to break a scoreless tie and sending the Royals on the way to a 3-0 win over the Rays. Morales hit his 17th home run -- and he became the first Royal to hit a home run in the seventh or later of a scoreless game since Alex Gordon in 2014.