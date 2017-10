RHP Brooks Pounders was sent down to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

OF Billy Burns, acquired Friday from Oakland, was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. Burns, 26, hit .234 in 76 games with Oakland, with 14 stolen bases. Last year, he finished fifth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .294 with 26 stolen bases. He wasn’t in the starting lineup Wednesday.