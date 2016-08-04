RHP Brooks Pounders was sent down to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

OF Billy Burns, acquired Friday from Oakland, was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. Burns, 26, hit .234 in 76 games with Oakland, with 14 stolen bases. Last year, he finished fifth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .294 with 26 stolen bases. He wasn't in the starting lineup Wednesday.

OF Billy Burns made his Royals debut Wednesday, called up from the minors after being acquired Friday from the Athletics. He pinch-hit and flew out to center field, taking over in center the rest of the night. His speed will be an asset for Kansas City but his average has dropped off from his stellar rookie year.

RHP Chien-Ming Wang struggled from the start in relief, giving up a three-run home run to his first batter, then loading the bases again without giving up a hit, allowing another run to score on his throwing error. He's still 5-0 on the season, remarkably, given his 5.10 ERA.

RHP Edinson Volquez allowed four of the game's first five batters to get hits and score, trailing 4-0 before he had two outs. He ended up allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits, the third straight start in which he's allowed more hits than the previous start. Neither the hits nor runs allowed is a season high.

OF Lorenzo Cain had one of two Royals hits on the night, a single in the sixth inning. Cain came into the night 2-for-13 on the current road trip, including an 0-for-9 skid after he was activated from the disabled list Friday.