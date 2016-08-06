LHP Danny Duffy, who began the season in the bullpen, has been the Royals' most dominant starter since moving into the rotation. He has won six straight decisions, dating to June 11. He has an American League-leading 92 strikeouts since June 1, including a club record 16 in his start Monday at Tampa Bay.

CF Paulo Orlando homered and singled Friday. It was Orlando's 10th career home run, but his second in eight games after stroking one in his first 74 contests this season. He has logged a hit in 29 of his past 34 home games. Orlando is hitting .362 in 19 contests since the All-Star break with seven multi-hit games.

LHP Jason Vargas, who had Tommy John surgery last July, will make his first rehab start Saturday for Surprise in the rookie Arizona League.

RHP Dillon Gee held the Blue Jays to three runs over six innings for his first quality start since April 27, 2015 with the Mets. He limited the Jays to 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and opponents are batting .219 off him with RISP for the season.

RHP Kris Medlen, who is on the disabled list with inflammation in his right rotator cuff, threw a bullpen session before Friday's game. He could begin a minor league rehab assignment soon. "I haven't sat down with Nick (Kenney, trainer) yet, but I think he'll go out here shortly. I hope so," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.