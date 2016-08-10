LHP Matt Strahm struck out five in two scoreless innings, allowing one hit. He has 10 strikeouts through his first four major league innings, covering four appearances.

CF Paulo Orlando, who entered Tuesday with four consecutive multi-hit games and hitting .377 after the All-Star break, was moved to the top of the batting order for the first time this season. Orlando started two games last year batting first, going 1-for-7 with a walk on April 18-19 against Oakland. He led off Tuesday's game with a double and scored the first run. Orlando wound up 1-for-5.

RHP Edinson Volquez was charged with four runs on 10 hits in six innings Tuesday against the White Sox. In his past three starts, Volquez has allowed 30 hits and 18 runs in 17 innings.

RHP Ian Kennedy, who starts Wednesday against the White Sox, gave up one hit and struck out nine in six scoreless innings at Tampa Bay in his previous start, a no-decision. He is 3-3 with a 3.78 ERA in eight starts at home.

SS Alcides Escobar, who was the Royals' leadoff hitter for 82 games this season, was dropped to eighth in the lineup. Escobar entered Tuesday with a .253 batting average and a .279 on-base percentage. He delivered a clutch two-out, run-producing single in the ninth to tie the game at 4 on Tuesday.