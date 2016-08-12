OF Jarrod Dyson stole second base as a pinch runner in the ninth inning and scored the tying run on SS Alcides Escobar's two-out single. Dyson had 37 steals as a pinch runner, 10 more than any active player. It was the 26th time he scored as a pinch runner, the most in the majors since he broke in during the 2010 season. Don't be surprised if Dyson starts Thursday. He is 8-for-10 against White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez.

CF Jarrod Dyson batted leadoff for the first time this season for the Royals on Thursday. He had started 42 games as the No. 9 hitter and 13 games batting eighth.

LHP Danny Duffy is 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA in 12 starts and two relief appearances against the White Sox. His last loss at Kauffman Stadium was Sept. 5, 2015, against the White Sox.

DH-1B Kendrys Morales dropped the appeal of his one-game suspension and served it Thursday. Major League Baseball disciplined Morales for returning to the field in the ninth inning Aug. 2 at Tampa Bay after being ejected.

RHP Ian Kennedy limited the White Sox to one run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings on Wednesday night but had to settle for a no-decision. He has a 0.93 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .191 average his past three starts, all no-decisions. He has not picked up a win since June 26, but the Royals have scored just nine runs with him on the mound in his past eight starts.

RHP Dillon Gee was scheduled to start Saturday at Minnesota, but manager Ned Yost said that is "iffy" after he threw the final two innings Wednesday to pick up the victory over the White Sox. Gee struck out three in two spotless innings. He threw 32 pitches, 21 for strikes.

RF Lorenzo Cain delivered the winning hit with a two-out, 14th-inning single Wednesday. It was Cain's fifth career walk-off hit.