3B Cheslor Cuthbert extended his hitting streak to seven games with two hits, including a run-producing triple. He is hitting .347 in 26 games since the All-Star break.

CF Jarrod Dyson batted leadoff for the first time this season for the Royals on Thursday. He had started 42 games as the No. 9 hitter and 13 games batting eighth.

LHP Danny Duffy pitched his first career complete-game, throwing 71 strikes in 98 pitches in a 2-1 victory over the White Sox. Duffy lowered his ERA to an American League-best of 2.82. He won his eighth straight decision. "Once we scored those two runs, I kind of felt another gear," Duffy said. "And I wanted to protect the lead my team just gave me and just keeping them off the board, just do my part."

DH-1B Kendrys Morales dropped the appeal of his one-game suspension and served it Thursday. Major League Baseball disciplined Morales for returning to the field in the ninth inning Aug. 2 at Tampa Bay after being ejected.

DH Kendrys Morales sat out the Thursday game, serving his one-game suspension after dropping his appeal. Major League Baseball gave Morales the suspension for returning to the field on Aug. 2 in the ninth inning at Tampa Bay after being ejected. "The league was starting to pressure us," Royals manager Ned Yost said on the timing of serving the suspension. "They wanted to get a date. They wanted to have the hearing. You kind of look at numbers. It's never a good day not to have him, but he's 1-for-10 off (White Sox starter Miguel) Gonzalez. We want him available in Minnesota. Just go ahead with it now with the heat and everything.

RHP Wade Davis, the Royals closer who is on the disabled list with a flexor strain, has thrown 60 and 70 feet in the outfield. He could throw a bullpen session in the next couple of games,

RHP Dillon Gee was needed in the 14th inning 3-2 victory over the White Sox Wednesday. He threw 32 pitches in two innings, the eighth Royals pitchers used. Gee was penciled in to start Saturday at Minnesota, but that is in jeopardy. The Saturday starter is listed as TBA. "We've got some guys we're considering," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "Dillon Gee is still in the mix. We're going to see how he feels." Yost said it "would have been a perfect scenario" if Gee pitched only one inning to start him against the Twins, but after Jarrod Dyson led off the 13th with a triple the Royals failed to score. Gee has to pitch another inning. "It makes it a little bit more murky," Yost said. "He was supposed to throw a side today. Last night was a little more effort than he might throw on the side. Depending on how he feels, he still might be ready to go."