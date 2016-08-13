CF Paulo Orlando went 2-for-5 on Friday and is hitting .340 since the All-Star break. He also scored a run for the sixth time in his last seven games. Orlando has feasted on Twins pitching this season, hitting .440 against them this season, including a .471 mark at Target Field.

C Salvador Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in the fifth inning Friday. The RBIs were his 26th and 27th with two outs this season, most on the team. He has 14 hits in 27 at-bats against Minnesota this season and is a .322 career hitter versus the Twins.

RHP Yordano Ventura earned the win Friday, allowing three runs, four hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings. It was his second consecutive victory and eighth of the season. It's the first time since early June that Ventura has won consecutive games. His nine strikeouts were the most he's had in a start since he struck out 10 on June 12.

DH Kendrys Morales was activated after sitting out Thursday's game, serving his one-game suspension after dropping his appeal. Major League Baseball gave Morales the suspension for returning to the field on Aug. 2 in the ninth inning at Tampa Bay after being ejected.

RHP Dillon Gee gets the start Saturday. After having his most recent turn in the rotation skipped, Gee pitched two innings out of the bullpen in Kansas City's 14-inning victory Wednesday. He threw 32 pitches. Gee is 4-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 23 appearances (eight starts) this season.