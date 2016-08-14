3B Cheslor Cuthbert hit a solo home run in four at-bats Saturday. The blast was his 10th of the season but first since July 22 against Texas. His 10 homers are the most by a Royals rookie since Eric Hosmer hit 19 in 2011.

LHP Mike Minor made his fourth start on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Omaha, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks in six innings of work. Minor had shoulder surgery last season but could return by the end of the month.

CF Paulo Orlando went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles Saturday. He is hitting .347 in 26 games since the All-Star break and is batting .448 in seven games against the Twins this season.

RHP Dillon Gee took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on 11 hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. It was Gee's first start since July 31, but he earned a victory Wednesday, pitching two innings of relief in a 14-inning Kansas City win.