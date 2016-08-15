CF Paulo Orlando went 4-for-5, finishing a double short of the cycle on Sunday. The four hits tied a career high. Orlando finished the three-game series 7-for-13, tripling to lead off the game and hitting a three-run blast off Twins starter Hector Santiago in the fourth inning that busted the game open on Sunday.

RHP Yordano Ventura earned the victory, allowing four runs (two of them earned) on five hits and a walk in six innings of work. It was Ventura's first win since July 9 and the first time the Royals have won a game he started since July 8. Ventura has allowed at least four runs in four consecutive starts, but Sunday's marked his first quality start since he gave up one run in six innings of work on July 24.

SS Alcides Escobar hit tripled among three hits on Sunday, also driving in three runs. The triple was Escobar's fourth of the season.

RHP Wade Davis continues to recover from a right flexor strain that put him on the disabled list July 31 retroactive to July 28. Davis, who is playing catch, is expected back by the end of the month.

RF Lorenzo Cain went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles. The four hits matched a career high; it was the 11th time he has had four hits in a game and the second time he's done it at Target Field this season (May 24).