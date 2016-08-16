LHP Danny Duffy will look to stretch his personal winning streak to nine games when he faces Detroit on Tuesday. Duffy's eight-game streak is the longest by a Royal since Jeremy Guthrie won 10 consecutive decisions from 2012-13. He has pitched at least six innings in nine straight starts, the longest streak by a Royals lefty since Darrell May had 11 consecutive such outings in 2003. Duffy notched his first career complete game on Thursday, a 2-1 victory over the White Sox.

CF Paulo Orlando failed to get a hit on Monday for the first time in six games since he was moved to the leadoff spot. He did draw a walk in the first inning and came around to score. He is batting .333 with seven runs, a home run and four RBIs in the leadoff spot. Overall, Orlando is hitting a robust .330 despite his 0-for-4 against the Tigers. He entered Monday's game 33 plate appearances shy of qualifying for the league's statistical categories.

LF Alex Gordon extended his hitting streak to six games with a single and a double on Monday. Gordon is batting .417 during that span. Gordon, who also walked, has nudged his average to .216 with his hot streak over the past week. He was batting .179 against left-handers until collecting four hits against them over the past two games.

LHP Jason Vargas will begin a rehab stint with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday. He is expected to pitch three innings as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last August. Vargas was 5-2 with a 3.98 ERA in nine starts with the Royals last season before he was sidelined. The club hopes to get him back late this month or in early September.

RHP Ian Kennedy notched his first victory since June 26 by holding Detroit to one run in 6 2/3 innings on Monday. Kennedy has recorded a quality start in his last four outings and has a 1.04 ERA with 22 strikeouts in that span. He walked only one while notching his first career victory over the Tigers. "I got ahead of them, and even when I fell behind, I made quality pitches instead of leaving the ball out over the plate," he said.