LHP Danny Duffy stretched his personal winning streak to nine games by holding the Tigers to one run in 7 2/3 innings on Tuesday. He only allowed three hits and struck out five. Duffy's streak is the longest by a Royal since Jeremy Guthrie won 10 consecutive decisions from 2012-13. Duffy has pitched at least six innings in 10 straight starts, the longest streak by a Royals lefty since Darrell May had 11 consecutive such outings in 2003.

2B Raul Mondesi hit his first career homer Tuesday, and it came against Detroit ace Justin Verlander. Playing in his 19th regular-season game, Mondesi smacked an 0-1 slider just inside the right field foul pole in the third inning. The 21-year-old Mondesi hit seven minor league homers this season. "We knew it was coming sooner or later," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We know he's got power. He's a skinny kid who's going to continue to fill out and grow, but he's got pop from both sides of the plate."

RHP Yordano Ventura has never lost to Detroit and will try to keep that streak going on Wednesday night at Comerica Park. Ventura has a career 6-0 mark against the Tigers in nine outings, including eight starts. He has been on a good run lately, holding opponents to three or fewer runs in seven consecutive starts. That hasn't resulted in many wins, as he is 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA since the All-Star break.

LF Alex Gordon stretched his hitting streak to seven games with a solo homer on Tuesday. Gordon drilled a 3-1 pitch off Tigers ace Justin Verlander over the left field wall in a 6-1 Kansas City victory. He is now tied for sixth place with John Mayberry on the franchise's all-time homer list with 143. He is batting .393 during his streak, lifting his season average to .217.

RHP Wade Davis threw 25 pitches in a side session on Tuesday. Davis, who landed on the disabled list July 31 with a right flexor strain, will throw another side session that will include breaking pitches on Thursday. "He felt really, really good," manager Ned Yost said. "He's getting close." The team's closer will throw live batting practice if the side session goes well. He will not require a rehab stint, according to Yost.

RHP Kris Medlen began a new rehab assignment Tuesday, and he tossed two scoreless innings in the rookie-level Arizona League. Medlen, out since May 11 due to right rotator cuff inflammation, made five minor league rehab starts from June 15-July 5, posting a 5.50 ERA.