LHP Matt Strahm notched his first major league victory on Wednesday. Strahm tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. The rookie induced Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera to hit into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the seventh. Strahm was making his sixth career appearance. "We feel good with his stuff," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. "He's a good matchup for just about anybody. He's very confident on that mound, and he's a strike-thrower."

RHP Yordano Ventura did not get a win against Detroit on Wednesday, but he kept intact his streak of never losing to the Tigers. Ventura allowed just one run -- a solo homer by Victor Martinez -- in 6 1/3 innings while collecting a no-decision. He has a career 6-0 mark against the Tigers in 10 outings, including nine starts. He has held all opponents to three or fewer runs in eight consecutive starts.

LF Alex Gordon stretched his hitting streak to eight games with a game-tying, solo homer on Wednesday. He drilled a 95 mph fastball into the right field stands leading off the eighth against Detroit reliever Justin Wilson. His streak is the longest since he hit in 10 straight games last June. Gordon has homered in two consecutive games, the first time he has done that since 2014. "Trying to put something together," said Gordon, who is hitting .219. "I've still got a little time left."

LHP Jason Vargas moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, and he allowed three runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings. He continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last August. Vargas was 5-2 with a 3.98 ERA in nine starts with the Royals last season before he was sidelined. The club hopes to get him back late this month or in early September.

RHP Dillon Gee lost to Minnesota in his last start, and he gets a chance to avenge that defeat when he faces the Twins at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday. Gee allowed five runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-3 setback Saturday at Target Field. Gee is 2-6 in nine starts this year, and he hasn't collected a win as a starter since May 31. In his past five starts, the offense has only produced seven runs for him. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA in four career outings against Minnesota.

RHP Kris Medlen pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts for the Royals' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate on Tuesday. Medlen is on the 60-day disabled list due to right rotator cuff inflammation. He was 1-3 with a 7.77 ERA in six starts before he was sidelined on May 12. Medlen is expected to continue his rehab with Triple-A Omaha but will make multiple appearances before he is activated.