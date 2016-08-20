FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2016 / 7:52 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

3B Cheslor Cuthbert had a pair of singles and a double for his sixth career three-hit game. He is batting .318 since the All-Star break. He has an extra-base hit in six straight home games and has a 10-game hitting streak at Kauffman Stadium.

OF Paulo Orlando, who is hitless in 16 at-bats in his past four games, was not in the starting lineup Friday.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who starts Friday against Minnesota, ended a streak of five consecutive starts without a victory when he beat the Twins on Sunday at Target Field. It was his first road victory since May 24, which was also at Minnesota. Volquez is 6-3 with a 4.04 ERA this season at Kauffman Stadium. Volquez has a career 5-1 record with a 2.29 ERA in nine outings against the Twins.

LF Alex Gordon extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games by hitting a grand slam Thursday against Minnesota. He is batting .382 with a .706 slugging percentage during the streak. He has homered in three straight games for the second time in his career. "There is a lot that comes into it, but I'm definitely seeing the ball a lot better," Gordon said. "With the results comes a little bit of confidence. I'm just doing a lot better than I've been doing all year. It's good to be in this situation right now."

LHP Jason Vargas threw 27 strikes and 15 balls in 2 1/3 innings Wednesday in a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He permitted three runs, two earned, on four hits, two of them home runs, while striking out one and not issuing a walk against Corpus Christi. Vargas has not pitched in the majors this season after having reconstructive elbow surgery in July 2015.

RHP Dillon Gee claimed his first victory as a starter since May 31. He struck out seven Twins, matching his season high, and lasted seven innings, which was a season high. He yielded one run on five hits and a walk. "He's kind of filled that (fifth rotation) spot for us, quite effectively," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We're getting a pretty good idea that we're going to get a good five, six or seven innings out of him."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
