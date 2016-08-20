FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
August 21, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Mike Minor, who is recovering from left labrum surgery and has not pitched in a major league game this year, threw 73 pitches, 43 for strikes, in four innings in a rehab start Friday night for Triple-A Omaha at Fresno. Minor gave up six runs on seven hits, two of them home runs, and two walks, while striking out one.

OF Paulo Orlando was held out of the lineup Friday. He is in the midst of an 0-for-16 skid. The Royals are 7-2 when Orlando bats leadoff. Orlando has gone hitless since a four-hit game Sunday at Target Field.

RHP Chien-Ming Wang, pitching for the first time since Aug. 10, worked two scoreless innings to pick up his sixth victory. He is the only pitcher with at least six wins with no defeats. He had permitted a run in his previous four appearances and had a 7.54 ERA in his previous 16 appearances. He had a 2.08 ERA through his first 18 appearances.

RHP Ian Kennedy, who starts Saturday, has limited opposing hitters to a .179 average and has a 0.95 ERA in three August starts. Kennedy beat the Tigers Monday, his first victory since June 26, allowing one run -- a solo homer -- and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

