LHP Danny Duffy, who starts the series finale, has not lost at Kauffman Stadium since Sept. 5, 2015. He is 5-0 with a 3.33 ERA this year at home. He is one of four big league pitchers with five or more victories with no losses at home this season.

2B Raul Mondesi became the first Royal on Friday to collect a hit, sacrifice bunt and hit by a pitch in the same game Friday since Nori Aoki on May 29, 2014 at Toronto. The Royals are 13-9 with Mondesi starting at second base. Mondesi was not in the lineup Saturday, but entered in the eighth inning at shortstop.

RHP Chien-Ming Wang is 6-0 this year. That equals his number of big league victories from 2009-2015. Wang, who won 19 games in back-to-back seasons in 2005-06 before being setback by shoulder surgery. He went a combined 6-14 with the Yankees, Nationals and Blue Jays from 2009-15.

LF Alex Gordon extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. He is hitting .415 with a .500 on-base percentage and an .854 slugging percentage during the streak. He homered twice Saturday and has five home runs in his past five games.

RHP Ian Kennedy has a 0.79 ERA and held opposing batters to a .185 average in his past five starts. He has pitched six or more innings in all five, while allowing one or fewer runs, which ties a club record. LHP Larry Gura had a likewise streak from Aug. 12-Sept. 1, 1981.

RHP Wade Davis is going to throw a live batting practice at the Royals' complex in Surprise, Ariz. Manager Ned Yost said Davis has thrown three or four bullpen sessions. "We'll see how he does there," Yost said. Davis went on the disabled list July 31, retroactive to July 28, with a flexor strain.

RHP Kris Medlen was sent on a rehab assignment toTriple-A Omaha. Medlen is on the 60-day disabled list due to right rotator cuff inflammation. He was 1-3 with a 7.77 ERA in six starts before he was sidelined on May 12. Medlen is expected to continue his rehab with Triple-A Omaha but will make multiple appearances before he is activated.