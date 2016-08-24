RHP Kelvin Herrera has saved eight straight games, lowering his ERA to 1.91 with his latest stop on Tuesday. Herrera, filling in for injured closer Wade Davis, has retired 17 consecutive batters.

RHP Yordano Ventura (9-9) was outstanding on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out six. His fastball reached 100 mph.

RHP Wade Davis, Kansas City's closer, has been out since July 28 due to a strained right forearm. Davis appears to be getting closer to a return after flying out to Arizona this past weekend to start throwing. Davis has a 1.60 ERA in 35 games as he attempts to complete his third straight regular season with a sub-2.00 ERA.

RHP Dillon Gee (5-6, 4.52 ERA) will start on Wednesday against Miami. He is coming off his best start of the year, allowing just one run in seven innings.