LHP Matt Strahm is having an outstanding rookie season. The 24-year-old from North Dakota made his major league debut on July 31. He has a 0.96 ERA and pitched in his seventh straight scoreless outing Tuesday. Strahm has struck out 17 of the 35 batters he had faced (48.6 percent), which is the best rate in the majors with a minimum of 35 batters. That is excellent production for a player picked in the 21st round in 2012.

C Salvador Perez has thrown out 26 would-be base-stealers this season. Entering Wednesday, Perez ranked second in the majors behind only Jonathan Lucroy, who had thrown out 32 runners. Perez showed off his arm yet again in Tuesday’s game against the Marlins, throwing out 2B Dee Gordon, who led the NL in steals last year. Perez is throwing 46.4 percent of runners this season, an outstanding rate.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who starts Thursday against the Marlins, is looking to improve over his recent work. He has a bloated 7.16 ERA over his past five starts, allowing six homers and 26 runs in that span.

RHP Wade Davis began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless inning. Kansas City’s closer has been out since July 28 due to a strained right forearm.

RHP Dillon Gee pitched well Wednesday at Miami until a shaky sixth inning. In the end, he lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, no walks and three runs. He pitched five scoreless innings to open the game but then ran into trouble, boosting his ERA this season to 4.55.