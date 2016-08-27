FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
August 28, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Salvador Perez had a planned day off Friday. Perez was 2-for-12 during the Royals' three-game series against the Miami Marlins this week.

RHP Chris Young threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief Friday for his eighth straight scoreless outing (12 2/3 innings).

RHP Ian Kennedy had his streak of five straight starts of at least six innings with one or no runs allowed snapped Friday. He was still strong in earning his third win in as many starts. He allowed two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings against Boston, striking out eight and walking two.

1B Eric Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday. He is hitting .358 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 19 career games at Fenway Park.

RHP Wade Davis, who has been on the DL since July 31 (retroactive to July 28) with a flexor strain, will pitch on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday and probably again Monday. But hexpected to return before Sept. 1.

OF Lorenzo Cain, who was 1-for-2 with two walks Friday, homered leading off the eighth inning. It was his ninth home run of the season but it snapped a slump of 191 at-bats without a long ball.

