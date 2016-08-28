LHP Danny Duffy had his personal winning streak snapped at 10 games, one shy of tying the franchise record. Duffy, who's 11-2 with a 3.01 ERA, allowed seven runs on nine hits, including three home runs, in five innings against Boston. The southpaw allowed a hit to a left-handed batter for the first time since July 22, as David Ortiz singled in the first inning. Lefties had been 0-for-19 against Duffy.

C Salvador Perez, who was back in the lineup Saturday after a planned day off Friday, hit a second-inning solo home run off David Price, the catcher's third career homer off Price. He later hit a second home run for his second multi-homer game of the season.

RHP Yordano Ventura will look for his fourth straight win when he starts against Boston in the series finale Sunday. Ventura is 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA in six starts in August and the Royals have won all six of those starts. He is 9-9 with a 4.27 ERA on the season.

LF Alex Gordon went 1-for-4 with a double Friday. He has a five-game hitting streak and has hit in 16 of his past 17 games, going 22-63 (.349) in that span.

RHP Wade Davis threw a scoreless inning during a rehab appearance for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Davis has been on the disabled list since July 31 (retroactive to July 28) with a flexor strain. He could return to Kansas City's bullpen next week.