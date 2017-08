LHP Danny Duffy has 143 2/3 innings after throwing 144 2/3 innings last year during the regular season. His season high is 155 1/3 innings in 2014. Royals manager Ned Yost said there has been "no talk about limiting" Duffy's innings.

CF Paulo Orlando, who is in a 3-for-38 slump (.079), was not in the Royals' lineup on Monday night. Jarrod Dyson started in center.