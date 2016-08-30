LHP Danny Duffy has 143 2/3 innings after throwing 144 2/3 innings last year during the regular season. His season high is 155 1/3 innings in 2014. Royals manager Ned Yost said there has been "no talk about limiting" Duffy's innings.

OF/INF Daniel Nava was acquired from the Angels for a player to be named or cash considerations. Nava was assigned to the Royals' Triple-A Omaha club, but will likely be called up Friday when rosters can be expanded to 40. Nava, 33, hit .235 in 45 games with the Angels this year. He hit .365 in 92 at-bats over 22 games with Triple-A Salt Lake. Nava's best season was 2013 with the Red Sox, hitting .303 with 12 home runs and 66 RBIs in 134 games. Nava, who was not drafted and began his career in independent ball, has a .263 batting average with 94 doubles, 25 home runs and 185 RBIs in 500 games in the majors with the Red Sox, Rays and Angels.

OF Paulo Orlando, who is mired in a 3-for-38, .079, slump and committed a fielding error Sunday at Boston, was not in the lineup Monday. He went 2-for-17 on the trip to Boston and Tampa Bay. Jarrod Dyson replaced him in center and batted leadoff.

SS Alcides Escobar hit a three-run homer in the seventh. It marked his first three-RBI game since July 7, 2015 against the Rays. It was his first homer with runners on base since May 11, 2014 at Seattle. Escobar has an RBI or an extra-base hit in nine of his past 10 games.

RHP Dillon Gee limited the Yankees to four hits and one run over six innings to claim the victory Monday. He retired the leadoff batter in all six innings. All five base runners off him reached after two out. He held the opponent to one or no walks for the eighth time in a dozen starts this season.

RF Lorenzo Cain is batting .389 with a .537 slugging percentage and 12 RBIs in his past 15 games. He stole second in the first inning and is one stolen base shy of 100 for his career.