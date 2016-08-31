CF Jarrod Dyson matched his career high with three hits, his first multi-hit game since July 18. It was his career 15th three-hit game.

OF Daniel Nava was traded to the Kansas City Royals with cash for either a player to be named or cash Monday. Signed as a free agent to form a left-field platoon with OF Craig Gentry, Nava played just 45 games because of numerous injuries and hit .235 with one home run and 13 RBIs. The Royals will assign Nava to Triple-A Omaha.

RHP Edinson Volquez lasted only 3 1/3 innings, his second-shortest outing of the season, allowing 11 of 21 batters -- nine hits and two walks -- to reach base and four scored. Volquez is 0-4 with an 8.28 ERA against AL East opponents this year. “Eddie just could never get it going tonight,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “His mechanics were off. He just could never find his rhythm, didn’t get in any type of groove.”

RHP Wade Davis threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Omaha Tuesday night in a rehab assignment. Davis allowed one hit and struck out two, throwing 13 strikes in 15 pitches against Round Rock. He is on the disabled list with a flexor strain. Davis will likely be activated Friday when rosters can be expanded. “Make sure he’s healthy, that’s the only report I need to see,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Kris Medlen, who has not pitched in the majors since May because of rotator cuff inflammation, pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha. He gave up one hit and struck out two, throwing 15 pitches, 11 for strikes.