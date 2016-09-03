IF Whit Merrifield was recalled from Triple-A Omaha Friday. Merrifield had mixed results during his first stint in the majors. He batted safely in 20 of his first 24 games. He batted .169 in his last 19 games before optioned back to the minors July 27. Merrifield has started 38 games at second base, two at third and nine in left field.

LHP Danny Duffy had won 10 straight decisions, but has been roughed up in his past two starts, allowing four runs on nine hits, including a home run, in a no-decision Friday against the Tigers. In his most two recent starts, Duffy has surrendered 11 runs on 18 hits, including two home runs, in 10 2/3 innings.

C Tony Cruz was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He spent nearly two weeks with the Royals from May 30-June 8 when starter Salvador Perez was injured. He batted .264 in 92 games with Omaha this season.

IF Hunter Dozier, a 2013 first-round pick who hit .294 with 36 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs with 54 RBIs in 103 games with Triple-A Omaha, was promoted. Manager Ned Yost said if they need to use a pinch runner for 3B Cheslor Cuthbert that Dozier gives the Royals an experienced third baseman to back him up.

OF Terrence Gore was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas Friday. Gore has been referred to as "the fastest man in baseball" and had 44 stolen bases this season with Northwest Arkansas. Since being drafted by the Royals in the 2011 draft, he has 251 stolen bases in the minors.

RHP Luke Hochevar was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list Friday. He has been on the DL since July 28 with symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome in his right arm and hand and underwent surgery last month.

RHP Wade Davis, who had been out since July 22 with a strained right flexor, came off the disabled list and blew a save. "We talked with Wade before the game and asked how he was doing," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He said, 'I feel good. I'm ready to go.' He had good stuff, but his location (was off) a little bit."

RHP Dillon Gee was listed as the Sunday starter, but was used in the seventh, pitching a scoreless inning. Gee will instead start Tuesday at Minnesota, while RHP Edinson Volquez will start Sunday against the Tigers. With the off-day Thursday, Volquez will be working with his normal rest.