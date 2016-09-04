RHP Yordano Ventura won his 10th game, becoming just the sixth Royal to record three 10-win season through his age 25 season. The others are Bret Saberhagen, Mark Gubicza, Kevin Appier, Tom Gordon and Steve Busby.

RHP Edinson Volquez will start the series finale Sunday. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in two starts this season against the Tigers. He lasted only 3 1/3 innings in his Tuesday start against the Yankees, giving up four runs on nine hits, but got a no-decision.

LF Alex Gordon was replaced by Billy Burns in the ninth inning. Manager Ned Yost said Gordon had tightness in his right Achilles. He said Gordon would be given Sunday off and Whit Merrifield would start in left.

SS Alcides Escobar's two-run single in the eighth extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. He has an RBI or an extra-base hit in 11 of his past 14 games.

RHP Wade Davis, who was out five weeks with a strained right flexor, struck out Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez to end the game, collecting his 22nd save in 25 chances. He blew a save and took the loss Friday against the Tigers, giving up two runs on two hits and a hit batter.

OF Lorenzo Cain remains sidelined with left wrist soreness. He received a cortisone shot Tuesday, the last game he appeared. Manager Ned Yost said Cain, who finished third in American League MVP balloting, lengthens the Royals lineup. "He's feeling better," Yost said.