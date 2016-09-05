LF Whit Merrifield, who was recalled Friday, started in left for the 10th time. Merrifield has also started 38 games at second base and two at third base. He singled in the fifth, but was caught stealing, and had a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

RHP Edinson Volquez pitched into the seventh inning for the first times since July 18 against the Indians. He allowed four runs on seven hits, including a home run, while striking out five and walking one in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Tigers. He is 2-0 with four no-decisions in his past six starts.

LF Alex Gordon was held out of the Sunday lineup with a tender right ankle after leaving the Saturday game in the ninth inning. Gordon, however, entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh and was walked intentionally. He remained in to play the outfield.

RHP Ian Kennedy, who starts Monday at Minnesota, is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in three starts this season against the Twins. Kennedy was the Royals pitcher of the month for August, going 3-0 with a 1.86 ERA. He becomes the first Royals starter to go undefeated for a month with an ERA of 1.86 or lower since RHP Kevin Appier in July, 1992 when he went 4-0 with a 1.55 ERA.

RHP Joakim Soria yielded a two-run homer in the eighth inning to Justin Upton. It was the ninth home run he has allowed this season. He had never given up more than eight home runs in a prior season.