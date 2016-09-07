OF Reymond Fuentes was designated for assignment.

OF Daniel Nava had his contract selected by the Royals from Triple-A Omaha. Nava hit .235 with one homer and 13 RBIs in 45 games with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season before being traded to the Royals on Aug. 29.

INF Christian Colon was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Colon has a .228 average with five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in 127 at-bats over 47 games with Kansas City this season.

RHP Nick Tepesch was designated for assignment.

DH Kendrys Morales went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in the fifth inning that gave the Royals the lead. For Morales, the 23 home runs are the most he has had in a single season since he hit 23 for Seattle in 2013. The blast extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he is hitting .364.

RHP Ian Kennedy got the win Monday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings at Minnesota. The victory was Kennedy's 10th of the season, and he has won each of his past four decisions. He has allowed four runs in each of his past two starts after not allowing more than two runs in each of his previous six outings.

SS Alcides Escobar went 2-for-5 and doubled home a run in the second inning. The hit extended his hitting streak to 13 games. He is batting .365 with three homers and 12 RBIs during the streak.

1B Eric Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a single and a three-run homer. The home run was his 21st of the season and third in his past five games. It was the sixth time this season Hosmer drove in three runs in a game.