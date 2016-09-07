LHP Tony Watson got victimized in the ninth. With Pittsburgh leading by a run and St. Louis down to its last out, he gave up three home runs to take the loss. "It's tough," Watson said. "A strike away from winning this thing and we're not playing good ball, and to go out there and guys fight back and be a strike away and serve up four more runs, it's tough to swallow. Just go out tomorrow and hopefully get the job done."

LHP Matt Strahm has a slight case of left biceps tendinitis, according to manager Ned Yost. Strahm, who played catch on Tuesday, could be available as soon as Wednesday.

RHP Kevin McCarthy had his contract purchased from Omaha. McCarthy had a 5-6 record and 3.57 ERA in 47 relief appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

OF Reymond Fuentes was designated for assignment. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha June 17 to make roster space for OF Brett Eibner, who came off the disabled list. Fuentes hit .317 with one extra-base hit in 13 games with Kansas City.

OF Daniel Nava had his contract selected by the Royals from Triple-A Omaha. Nava hit .235 with one homer and 13 RBIs in 45 games with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season before being traded to the Royals on Aug. 29.

INF Christian Colon was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Colon has a .228 average with five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in 127 at-bats over 47 games with Kansas City this season.

C Salvador Perez was hit in the right wrist by a pitch in the seventh inning. He left the game and was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion after X-rays came back negative.

RHP Nick Tepesch was designated for assignment. He was picked up by Kansas City on waivers from Oakland July 18. He has yet to pitch for the Royals.

OF Lorenzo Cain missed his sixth consecutive game on Tuesday because of soreness in his wrist. Cain, who is unlikely to play in Wednesday's series finale, could return to the starting lineup when the Royals open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field.