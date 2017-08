C Salvador Perez missed his second straight game on Friday with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch on Tuesday. Manager Ned Yost said Friday Perez is still feeling discomfort when he swings a bat, but is fine when he throws. Yost said Perez could be ready to play by Saturday.

RF Lorenzo Cain returned to the lineup after missing six straight games with a left wrist injury. "He's still going to feel it, but we're bound and determined he's ready to go," manager Ned Yost said.