RHP Kevin McCarthy made his major league debut Friday night, making a relief appearance for the Royals with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. McCarthy, a former 16th round draft pick in 2013, joined the Royals earlier this week after making 47 appearances as a relief pitcher in the minor leagues this season. McCarthy retired the only batter he faced, getting White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson to ground out to third base.

C Salvador Perez (bruised right wrist) was a late scratch from the Royals lineup after still feeling the effects of being hit by a pitch Tuesday. Manager Ned Yost said he had Perez "penciled in" Friday against the White Sox, but that Perez, who missed his second straight game with the injury, was still experiencing pain when he swung a bat. The pain isn't evident when Perez throws, which made Yost optimistic that Perez would likely return on Saturday.

RHP Yordano Ventura was good, but not great in his seven innings in a 7-2 loss to the White Sox on Friday. Ventura kept the Royals in the game, but still gave up 10 hits and four earned runs.

RF Lorenzo Cain returned to the Royals' lineup Friday after missing six straight games with a left wrist injury. Cain batted third and reached base four times with a single and two walks. Cain also reached on an error and will have to continue to deal with some pain in his wrist. But manager Ned Yost said he expects Cain to be in the lineup when he can just because of what he adds. "It just shows you his value," Yost said. "(The wrist) is going to bother him a little bit, but he finds ways to produce through all of that. You can't ask for much more than that."