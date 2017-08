RHP Sam Dyson gave up a hit before picking up his 34th save of the season with a scorelesss ninth. Dyson has saves in his last seven appearances, which is a career high.

RF Lorenzo Cain was out of Saturday's lineup and one report suggested a sore left wrist could knock him out for the rest of the season. He played on Friday for the first time since Aug. 30, going 1-for-3.