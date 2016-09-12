C Salvador Perez started his second consecutive game Sunday against the White Sox after missing the previous two games because of a bruised right wrist. He went 1-for-4 with a single. He is hitting .252 with 20 home runs and 59 RBIs in 124 games.

RHP Ian Kennedy (11-9) pitched six strong innings Sunday against the White Sox to win his fifth straight decision. Kennedy held the White Sox scoreless as he allowed one hit and walked four. He struck out six. In his past seven starts, he is 5-0 with a 2.45 ERA. "Kennedy was on top of his game," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "When he was missing, it was just missing. He really controlled his fastball well and (had a) good breaking ball, good changeup. Six strong innings, and then the bullpen took over from there."

RHP Dillon Gee (6-7, 4.34 ERA) will try to continue his recent success when he takes the mound Monday against the Oakland Athletics. Gee is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in his last five appearances (four starts). He has walked two and struck out 16 in 25 1/3 innings during that span.

OF Lorenzo Cain will be shut down for one week to try to reduce swelling in his left hand. If the injury does not improve by then, the 30-year-old could miss the remainder of the regular season. Cain could not grip his bat with both hands in his most recent action Friday. He is hitting .287 with nine home runs and 56 RBIs in 103 games. "It's frustrating not to be out there on the filed with them competing each and every day," Cain said. "I'm just trying to do whatever possible to strengthen it."