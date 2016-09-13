C Salvador Perez was a late scratch from the Royals' lineupafter his fiance gave birth to a son on Monday. Sal Butera replaced him in the lineup.

INF Raul Mondesi started 36 games at second base for the Royals after being recalled July 25, but he has been benched with a .183 average. "We need offense right now," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Alec Mills was recalled Monday from Triple-A Omaha. He made his big league debut on May 18, but he has pitched primarily in the minors this season.

RHP Kris Medlen still has shoulder weakness and likely won't pitch again this season.