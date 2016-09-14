C Salvador Perez was scratched from the lineup as his fiance gave birth to a son Monday. Perez's second son was named Johan Salvador. Perez, who went 3-for-15 on the just concluded road trip and missed two games with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch, was replaced by Drew Butera.

INF Raul Mondesi, who entered Monday hitting .143 in September, has been used sparingly lately after 36 starts at second base. Mondesi has struck out 41 times 116 at-bats and has a .181 batting average. Royals manager Ned Yost said "hitting," or lack of, is the reason Mondesi is not playing much. "We need offense right now," Yost said. "Mondi is going to be a fantastic player, but his average is down to around .175. These last 20 games, we've got to scrape as much offense as we can together. His defense is spectacular, but we've got to find ways to score more runs."

Royals RHP Chien-Ming Wang, who went on the disabled list August 31 with right biceps tendinitis, is eligible to be reinstated Wednesday, but probably will not be.

DH Kendrys Morales' RBI single in the third inning extended his hitting streak to 14 games. He has driven in at least one run in seven consecutive games, which is a career high.

LHP Jason Vargas, who had Tommy John surgery in late July 2015, will likely not pitch this season in the majors. "The way Vargy is going to help us if we need a spot start or a rainout, or if we just down the road we decide we want to give him a start or two. But for him to pitch out of the bullpen, he's never done it. He's very routine oriented in his starts and it starts early in the afternoon. It just doesn't work being a bullpen guy, where you call down there, get up and go pitch. He's never done it before He's 13 months after surgery." Another reason Vargas will in all likelihood not throw a pitch this season is an insurance policy will cover about $6 million of his $8.5 million if he does not pitch this year. Vargas went 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA in 30 starts in 2014.

RHP Alec Mills has walked five, allowed five runs and retired five in his first two big league appearances.

RHP Wade Davis, who logged saves in the Saturday and Sunday games at Chicago, was probably unavailable Monday. Davis missed August with a strained right forearm. "We still have to be very cautions with him," manager Ned Yost said. "We have to make sure he's feeling good, try not to overwork him. He's had two days in a row with over 20 pitches per inning in the last two days. It's going to be a constant these last 20 games, monitoring the entire bullpen.

RHP Dillon Gee lasted only 3 1/3 innings, the second-shortest start of his career. He issued a season-high four walks.

RHP Kris Medlen remains on the 60-day disabled list with right rotator inflammation and is out for the season. "Medlen is still dealing with some shoulder weakness," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He's probably not an option." Medlen went 1-3 with a 7.77 ERA in six starts this season.