LHP Danny Duffy is 0-1 with three no-decisions since his last victory, Aug. 21 at Minnesota. He limited the A's to three hits, two of them solo home runs, in 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision Tuesday. "I walk a guy (Brett Eibner in the eighth) and sure enough he scores," Duffy said. "That's on me, man; I mean no ands, buts or ifs about it. I've got to do better."

RHP Yordano Ventura, who starts Wednesday, is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two career games against the A's. He has not faced them since April 18, 2015, losing 5-0. In a 7-2 loss at Chicago on Friday, Ventura gave up 10 hits, the most he has allowed since July 20, 2015, against the Pirates.

RHP Chien-Ming Wang is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, but manager Ned Yost indicated he will not. "He's making progress," Yost said. Wang went on the DL Aug. 31 with right biceps tendinitis.

DH Kendrys Morales' 14-game hitting streak and his streak of driving in a run in seven straight games ended Tuesday when he went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts and grounded into a double play. "His overall numbers are down a little bit," manager Ned Yost said. "The home runs are up, RBIs are down compared to what they were last year, average is down. He's still an intimidating force every time he steps into the batter's box. There's something to be said about presence in the lineup. It just goes to show you there are times when your presence in the lineup speaks more than your stats at the time. He's definitely one of those guys."

RHP Joakim Soria blew his seventh save when he gave up a two-run double and an RBI single in the eighth inning. Manager Ned Yost said he does not make snap decisions "after a game like this" on whether he will keep calling upon Soria in late inning high pressure situations.

RHP Alec Mills, a Texas League All-Star who went 5-5 with a 3.22 ERA in 24 outings (22 starts) with Triple-A Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas, has been roughed up in his first two major league appearances. He has a 27.00 ERA, allowing five runs in 1 2/3 innings on three hits, five walks and a hit batter.